Major fire breaks out in Thiruvananthapuram's Vazhuthacaud, no casualties

The fire broke out at RMC supermarket and Dianby kids shop adjacent to Kalabhavan theatre around 9 pm suspected due to short circuit.

Published: 04th October 2019 11:19 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th October 2019 11:28 PM   |  A+A-

Firemen trying to douse fire at a supermarket at Vazhuthacadu in Thiruvaananthapuram on Friday night.

Firemen trying to douse fire at a supermarket at Vazhuthacadu in Thiruvaananthapuram on Friday night. (Photo | BP Deepu, EPS)

By Express News Service

A major fire broke out at a supermarket and kids shop at Vazhuthcaud in the city on Friday night triggering panic among the local shop owners and residents.

The fire that broke out at RMC supermarket and Dianby kids shop adjacent to Kalabhavan theatre around 9 pm is suspected to be due to short circuit. Five units of fire tenders rushed to the spot and began containing the fire.

Initially, the unit had a tough time entering the building due to heavy smoke that billowed from the building. The firemen had to use breathing apparatus to enter the building.

The ground and first floor of the building have been reportedly charred completely in the fire. The fire and rescue team have started removing the existing materials kept inside the supermarket and evacuating people near the building.

However, no casualties shave been reported. "Since the supermarket was shut when the fire broke out, a disaster has been averted."

The vehicles parked in the underground floor have been told to move out from the spot. The blaze has been brought under control.

The loss of the damage is yet to be evaluated, a fireman said. VS Sivakumar MLA and Mayor VK Prasanth also visited the spot.

