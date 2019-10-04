Poor students to get a chance to board Delhi flight

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: As many as 120 students from minority communities and financially weaker families will get an opportunity to travel by air to visit premier institutions in Delhi on November 11. State Minority Welfare department has arranged the travel with the help of private businessmen. The entourage consists of students from all the 14 districts and 10 escorting officials. They will fly from Cochin International Airport to Delhi for a week-long trip.

They will visit Jawaharlal Nehru University, Jamia Milia Islamia University, Delhi University, All-India Institute of Medical Sciences and National Law University.

The students will visit historical sites such as Red Fort, Qutab Minar, Lotus temple, Akshar Dham temple, Juma Masjid, Rastrapati Bhavan, India Gate, Raj Ghat and Parliament. A meeting with President Ramnath Kovind is also part of the tour. Malabar Group chairman M P Ahmed, VPS Healthcare chairman Dr V P Shamsheer and PeeKay Steels chairman P K Ahmed have agreed to sponsor the air trip during a discussion held with Minority Affairs Minister K T Jaleel. “The department was planning to arrange the transportation by train. But the air trip would help students get three additional days,” said Director of Minority Welfare department, Moideen Kutty A B.