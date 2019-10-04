Seashores raise a stink, quite literally

Steena Das By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The garbage menace in the coastal areas of the district has become severe. Each time when the sand is removed between the lake and sea at estuaries, water from the lake enters the sea but, with it, piles of garbage including water plants, plastics, medical waste, slaughterhouse waste and glass bottles get accumulated on the seashores creating trouble for fisherfolk and marine life. The garbage also poses potential health issues including dengue threat to the nearby residents.

When T’Puram Express visited a few coastal areas including Veliaveli, Veli, Kochuveli and Valiyathura, garbage was seen piled up on the shores. On Wednesday, a group of youth cleared Valiyathura coast of garbage.

“Though the corporation has deployed staff for collecting garbage, they clean only the roadsides and ignore the coast. Hence, we pay Rs 500 or more per person each time to clean the premises,” said Alas Mary, a fish vendor at Valiyathura.

According to Rheasa Jose, another fish vendor, at times, the sellers and buyers cannot even sit on the premises as the stench from the garbage is unbearable. “Fishermen get injured as they step on the broken glass bottles when they come to the wholesale market to sell the catch. In the past one year alone, at least 10 fishermen whom I know were wounded by the glass bottles and they required stitches,” Rheasa said.

“Only three of us are deployed for cleaning here. We have got a big stretch to clean. Thus, it is not feasible to clean the coast everyday. We can do it only on the days allotted for beach cleaning,” said a corporation employee. Despite fisherfolk requesting them to clear the leftover bottles and garbage on Thursday, the corporation staff refused.

The garbage menace is the worst at Veliaveli. A two-kilometre road stretch from Veliaveli to Thumba is lined with piles of garbage. “For the past one week, the place had remained stinky with no one to clean the area. As there is no seashore available at Shanghumugham for the visitors, they have been visiting Veliaveli. However, they cannot sit here for long because of the stench and snake menace,” said Fr Yesudas Mathiya, Vicar of Veliaveli church.

After the intervention of local residents and the church, the corporation deployed 10 employees finally to clean the premises on Thursday.Though the Haritha Keralam Mission on Gandhi Jayanti had strictly warned against burning garbage, the corporation staff did it at Veliaveli on Thursday.When T’Puram Express questioned them about the directive, the staff put out the fire.

Dangerous mix

Eighty-eight-year-old Ayyappan Kuttyappi has been collecting scrap at Veli for the past 20 years. The sale of scrap is the only way he could earn his daily bread. But according to Ayyappan, the type of garbage getting accumulated has changed.

“Earlier, the amount of garbage was less. Now, the quantity has increased but I do not feel like rummaging in the pile for useful scrap as it is mixed with unpleasant things including medical and butchery waste,” said Ayyappan.

Deputy Mayor Rakhi Ravikumar said that the corporation will look into the issue. “It is not feasible to clean the beach premises everyday, but we will ensure that they are cleared every two weeks,” said Rakhi.

Their daily bread

Whether the corporation staff clear the beach areas or not, scrap collectors visit them daily and collect as much scrap as they can.