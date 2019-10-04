‘Sports Life’ fitness centre to come up at Vattiyoorkavu

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A new ‘Sports Life’ fitness centre costing Rs 90 lakh will soon come up at the Vattiyoorkavu shooting range. Being set up by the Sports and Youth Affairs Department, the training centre will be equipped with a cooling system. The fitness centre will have the latest pin-loaded and plate-loaded equipment.

Once it becomes operational, the centre will be open to the public and professionals. The public can avail services via a reduced subscription. Along with basic infrastructure, the centre will also be utilised by the Sports Department for its training programmes. Through the project, the department also aims to prevent lifestyle diseases and build a healthy generation.

Currently, there are two ‘Sports Life’ centres in the capital, at Sreepadam stadium, Attingal and the Jimmy George Sports Hub, Vellayambalam. Two centres are under construction at the Dr B R Ambedkar International Aquatic Complex, Pirappancode and G V Raja Sports School, Mylam.

Further, the department has agreed to the proposal of the National Rifle Association to turn the shooting range into an academy.

As part of the decision, the department will expand the infrastructure and develop additional facilities. The range was one of the venues for the 35th National Games and the 62nd National Shooting Championship held last year. The department aims to develop infrastructure including constructing state-of-the-art stadiums and synthetic tracks in all districts.

Open to public

