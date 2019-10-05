Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Bypoll: Vattiyoorkavu Congress candidate’s complaint exposes fissures in party

Mohankumar’s victory in 2001 had hit the headlines as he stalled the dream run of three-time MLA M Vijayakumar of the CPM from Thiruvananthapuram North.

Published: 05th October 2019 06:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th October 2019 06:46 AM   |  A+A-

Congress candidate K Mohankumar interacts with voters in Vattiyoorkavu during campaigning for the by-election | EXPRESS

By Sovi Vidyadharan
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: As campaign for upcoming bypoll in Vattiyoorkavu gathers steam, resentment in a section of Congress over the ‘slow pace’ of campaigning and absence of senior leaders from the election scene has inadvertently exposed fissures in the party.

Much to the Congress’ embarrassment, its candidate K Mohankumar’s grouse over the absence of K Muraleedharan from the campaign scene evoked a sharp reaction from the former KPCC president. Muraleedharan, who stay put in his Lok Sabha constituency Vadakara, retorted that when he contested in Vattiyoorkavu in the 2016 assembly poll, there was no one to help him either.

“The campaign committee and I managed the entire electioneering. Even then, the victory margin was 7,600 votes,” Muraleedharan said. The senior Congress leader said no election work would be stalled due to the absence of any leader. “As an MP, I have work to be completed in my constituency,” Muraleedharan said, defending his absence from Vattiyoorkavu. However, Muraleedharan assured that as soon as his work in Vadakara is over, he will join the election convention in Vattiyoorkavu constituency, which he represented for the last eight years.

The rift
According to Congress insiders, the relation between Muraleedharan and Mohankumar has not been quite cosy, though both the leaders are part of the ‘I’ faction of the party. It is to be remembered that from 2001-2006, Mohankumar represented Thiruvananthapuram North - the constituency from which Vattiyoorkavu was carved out.  

Mohankumar’s victory in 2001 had hit the headlines as he stalled the dream run of three-time MLA M Vijayakumar of the CPM from Thiruvananthapuram North. In 2006, Vijayakumar took revenge by wresting back the seat. However, in the first assembly election held after Vattiyoorkavu came into existence, Muraleedharan was chosen over Mohankumar, much to the latter’s displeasure. During the candidate selection in Vattiyoorkavu this time, Muraleedharan had backed K Karunakaran loyalist Peethambara Kurup. This was seen by many as a strategy to counter Mohankumar’s claim. However, Mohankumar finally managed to clinch the seat in the wake of opposition of local Congress workers over an “outsider” being foisted as candidate yet again.  

Tharoor’s absence
The absence of Thiruvananthapuram MP Shashi Tharoor from the campaign in Vattiyoorkavu was another talking point which Mohankumar himself is learnt to have taken up with the KPCC leadership. However, Tharoor played down the concerns through a Facebook post on Friday. “Amused to hear my absence from Thiruvananthapuram during the by-election campaign so far has become an issue,” he wrote.

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
After onions, now garlic takes punch out of meals in festive season
Adoor Gopalakrishnan
Adoor Gopalakrishnan demands Central law against mob lynching
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | ANI)
INX Media case: 71 ex-bureaucrats write to PM on 'selective targeting' of officials
A Mana Peddapuram member distributing rice to an eldery lady | Express
Andhra group launches ‘rice for plastic’ drive to free the state of single-use plastic

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
OH MY GIZMO | How good is the the OnePlus 7T?
Leftwing and ABVP supporters came to blows on JNU campus on the issue of revocation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir. ( Photo | Shekhar Yadav )
Jitendra Singh’s Article 370 address at JNU disrupted, students come to blows
Gallery
As Sumit Nagal scripted history on Sunday by lifting the Buenos Aires Challenger title, let us take a look at the Indian tennis stars who won ATP Challenger Tour titles in the last five years. (Photo | PTI)
Sumit Nagal to Prajnesh Gunneswaran: Indian tennis stars who won ATP Challenger Tour titles in last five years
Mahatma Gandhi and his wife Kasturba during their return to India from South Africa on January 1915. ( Photo courtesy : National Gandhi Museum )
Mahatma's 150th birth anniversary: A pictorial tribute to Saint of Sabarmati
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp