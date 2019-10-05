Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Fire breaks out in building, no casualties reported

Six units of fire tenders rushed to the spot and it took two and a half hours for the team to contain the fire.

Fire and Rescue Services personnel douzing the fire that broke out at RMC supermarket and Dianby kids shop adjacent to Kalabhavan theatre in Thiruvananthapuram on Friday | B P Deepu

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A major fire broke out in a building, which includes a supermarket and kids shop, at Vazhuthacaud in the city on Friday night, triggering panic among local shop owners and residents. The fire broke out at RMC Supermarket and the two floors of Dianby Kids World Shop adjacent to Kalabhavan theatre around 9 pm. However, no casualties shave been reported. Short-circuit is suspected to be the reason. Six units of fire tenders rushed to the spot and it took two and a half hours for the team to contain the fire.

Initially, the unit had a tough task entering the building due to heavy smoke. The firemen had to use breathing apparatus to make their way in. Timely intervention of the Fire and Rescue Services officers helped in salvaging some of the merchandise. The Fire and Rescue team’s efforts in evacuating people near the building also helped them douse the flames without any hiccups.   “Since the supermarket was shut when the fire broke out, a huge disaster was averted. The vehicles parked in the underground floor were moved from the spot. The loss is yet to be evaluated,” a fireman said.

