Lack of proper drainage sparks ire in Neyyattinkara

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The heavy rain this week has exposed the lack of a proper drainage system in Neyyattinkara town, sparking protests from locals against the apathy from authorities through social media posts.

The locality saw heavy rain in the start of the week, resulting in water logging in two places in the highway, traffic bottlenecks for over an hour and inundated shops in Alummoodu junction.

Water had entered the Neyyattinkara Municipality Townhall, near TB junction, when a function was under way. The function had to be halted due to the mess.

“The drains were clogged. We did not realise that until the rainwater got clogged up,” said WR Heeba, Neyyattinkara municipal chairperson.

Moreover, the efforts towards inculcating a proper waste management and waste disposal culture doesn’t seem to have made an impact.