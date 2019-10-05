Pallium India organises two-day food fest

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: As part of its initiatives to raise funds for the treatment of palliative care patients, Pallium India is conducting a two-day food fest at the Canara Bank circle office, Spencer Junction. The fest that began on Friday will wind up at 6 pm on Saturday. Homemade items prepared by the staff of Pallium India and other volunteers are available for sale at the food fest.

Tamarind payasam (B50), chana biryani (B70), green mango juice (B30 per glass), fish roast (B30) brownies and mixed vegetable pickles are some of the items being sold. Babu Abraham, manager-advocacy, Pallium India, said: “The food fest is organised every six months. We managed to generate around B1 lakh during the last food fest conducted at Kinfra Park.”

Forty people comprising 15 staff and 25 volunteers were involved in conducting the event. Babu hopes to raise B2 lakh this time.

According to G Balachandran, a 62-year-old volunteer of Pallium India, proceeds of the food fest would also be used for organising a function for palliative patients on October 12, World Hospice and Palliative Care Day.

“We will be taking wheelchair-bound patients and their caregivers to visit the Kovalam beach,” he said.