To raise collective consciousness

The festival highlights social issues from different regions across the world with solutions that are creative and relevant.

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Twenty agents of change from nine countries will come together for a one-day international festival for social change titled, ‘Spread the Spice-TryVanDrum 2019’. It will held at the Manaveeyam Veedhi from 9am to 9pm on Sunday in collaboration with the Manaveeyam Theruvorakootam and the Indus Cycling Embassy. Organised by Kanthari, the event is being held to encourage the public to participate in building solutions along with the change-makers.

The festival highlights social issues from different regions across the world with solutions that are creative and relevant. The event seeks the participation of the public through interactive sessions that focus on four different themes: alternative education, gender and human rights, disability and enthronement.

Sunday Olyel from Uganda, represents the critical thinking group. “The purpose of the event is to encourage people of the city to raise voices for different issues. Although there are problems everywhere, only a few take up responsibility. So we are trying to take the lead and motivate people,” he said.

Meghana Raveendra, a staunch advocate of quality education is part of the alternative education team.
“My focus is to create learning spaces within schools for children going through anxiety and depression. The method that we intend to adopt comes through arts where children can work with their hands,” she said.

To strengthen the rights, self-confidence and means for financial independence for migrant LGBTIQ+ members, Keith Ndlovu from Zimbabwe, wants to create a space for empowering the community in Africa.

A cycle rally will also be held from Manaveeyam Veedhi which will be inaugurated by Sabriye Tenberken, the German National who co-founded Kanthari.

