Vigilance raids bring irregularities to fore

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau has unearthed serious irregularities in the purchase and distribution of food grains for Anganwadis under Integrated Child Development Services project (ICDS). The VACB on Friday conducted raids on ICDS project offices across the state in a operation code-named ‘Welfare’.Normally ICDS supervisors prepare the project report on edible products required for the Anganwadis under their limit and submit it to the panchayats.

They later buy these products from the market, obtaining consent from panchayat-level Anganwadi Monitoring and Supporting Committee. However, VACB received complaints alleging that supervisors were listing more quantity of food items in the project report than what is required. The monitoring committee pass the reports without any scrutiny and the excess products are illegally distributed from the Anganwadis, the complaint said. In a raid conducted at Athiyannor ICDS office and panchayat in Thiruvananthapuram district, it was found that 1172 kg amrutham nutrimix was procured for the month of April. But the same was not distributed to the real beneficiaries. The register marking the quantity of products distributed was not being examined by the ICDS supervisors or Child Development Project Officers.

Similar irregularity was also spotted in Pathanamthitta’s Kalanjoor panchayat. It was found that the project report was made without any criteria and the purchase was being done without inviting tenders.