Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Vigilance raids bring irregularities to fore

They later buy these products from the market, obtaining consent from panchayat-level Anganwadi Monitoring and Supporting Committee.

Published: 05th October 2019 06:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th October 2019 06:44 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau has unearthed serious irregularities in the purchase and distribution of food grains for Anganwadis under Integrated Child Development Services project (ICDS). The VACB on Friday conducted raids on ICDS project offices across the state in a operation code-named ‘Welfare’.Normally ICDS supervisors prepare the project report on edible products required for the Anganwadis under their limit and submit it to the panchayats.

They later buy these products from the market, obtaining consent from panchayat-level Anganwadi Monitoring and Supporting Committee. However, VACB received complaints alleging that supervisors were listing more quantity of food items in the project report than what is required. The monitoring committee pass the reports without any scrutiny and the excess products are illegally distributed from the Anganwadis, the complaint said. In a raid conducted at Athiyannor ICDS office and panchayat in Thiruvananthapuram district, it was found that 1172 kg amrutham nutrimix was procured for the month of April. But the same was not distributed to the real beneficiaries. The register marking the quantity of products distributed was not being examined by the ICDS supervisors or Child Development Project Officers.

Similar irregularity was also spotted in Pathanamthitta’s Kalanjoor panchayat. It was found that the project report was made without any criteria and the purchase was being done without inviting tenders.

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
After onions, now garlic takes punch out of meals in festive season
Adoor Gopalakrishnan
Adoor Gopalakrishnan demands Central law against mob lynching
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | ANI)
INX Media case: 71 ex-bureaucrats write to PM on 'selective targeting' of officials
A Mana Peddapuram member distributing rice to an eldery lady | Express
Andhra group launches ‘rice for plastic’ drive to free the state of single-use plastic

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
OH MY GIZMO | How good is the the OnePlus 7T?
Leftwing and ABVP supporters came to blows on JNU campus on the issue of revocation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir. ( Photo | Shekhar Yadav )
Jitendra Singh’s Article 370 address at JNU disrupted, students come to blows
Gallery
As Sumit Nagal scripted history on Sunday by lifting the Buenos Aires Challenger title, let us take a look at the Indian tennis stars who won ATP Challenger Tour titles in the last five years. (Photo | PTI)
Sumit Nagal to Prajnesh Gunneswaran: Indian tennis stars who won ATP Challenger Tour titles in last five years
Mahatma Gandhi and his wife Kasturba during their return to India from South Africa on January 1915. ( Photo courtesy : National Gandhi Museum )
Mahatma's 150th birth anniversary: A pictorial tribute to Saint of Sabarmati
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp