Corporation to strengthen dengue prevention efforts

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The city corporation will strengthen its dengue prevention efforts after reports of the fever surfaced in the district.

A meeting of the health and sanitation committee of all wards will be held on Sunday to make plans for ward-level awareness campaigns and ridding mosquitoes at source. Workers, Kudumbashree volunteers, ASHA workers and social workers will visit the homes in city corporation limit to check the premises and help rid mosquitoes at source from Sunday to Thursday.

The decision was taken at a meeting chaired by health standing committee chairperson K Sreekumar.