Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Short-circuit led to fire at shopping centre, says Fire and Rescue officials

The team from Chenkalchoola inspected the site on Saturday along with electrical officers and forensic team.

Published: 06th October 2019 05:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th October 2019 05:01 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A day after a major fire broke out at a shopping centre at Vazhuthacaud, the Fire and Rescue team concluded the incident was triggered by a short circuit from the duct of an air-conditioner. The team from Chenkalchoola inspected the site on Saturday along with electrical officers and forensic team.

“We strongly believe that the fire was due to a short circuit from the AC duct.  We can confirm there are no sabotage attempts. However, we also need to receive a verified report from the forensic team, which will take some time”, said G Suresh Kumar, station officer, Chenkalchoola.   

Meanwhile, the loss of the damage is yet to be evaluated. The Fire and Rescue officers have asked the shop owners to give them the list of items, which were destroyed in the fire. Suresh said the shop owners sought two days for listing the products which have been fully and partially damaged. 
“Once they provide us with the list, we will start estimating the loss,” Suresh said. 

The fire broke out at RMC supermarket and Dianby kids shop, adjacent to Kalabhavan theatre, around 9 pm on Friday triggering panic among the local shop owners and residents. However, no casualties have been reported. Six units of fire tenders rushed to the spot and it took two-and-half hours to contain the fire. Initially, the unit had a tough time entering the building due to heavy smoke which rose from the structure. The firemen had to use breathing apparatus to enter the building. The vehicles parked underground were removed from the spot.

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
After onions, now garlic takes punch out of meals in festive season
Adoor Gopalakrishnan
Adoor Gopalakrishnan demands Central law against mob lynching
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | ANI)
INX Media case: 71 ex-bureaucrats write to PM on 'selective targeting' of officials
A Mana Peddapuram member distributing rice to an eldery lady | Express
Andhra group launches ‘rice for plastic’ drive to free the state of single-use plastic

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Indian Air Force’s MIG-29K Fulcrum | PTI
Air show rehearsal in Ghaziabad two days before Indian Air Force turns 87
OH MY GIZMO | How good is the the OnePlus 7T?
Gallery
FIFA International break: Matches you don't want to miss in October, November | Germany vs Argentina, Brazil vs Nigeria
From Kajol and her cousin Rani Mukherji to actress-turned-politician Nusrat Jahan, Bengali celebrities had a gala time this Durga Puja season. Take a look at how these celebrities celebrated the biggest religious and cultural phenomenon in the Bengali's s
Durga Puja 2019: Here's how Kajol, Rani Mukerji, Nusrat Jahan, Sushmita Sen, others celebrated
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp