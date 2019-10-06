Short-circuit led to fire at shopping centre, says Fire and Rescue officials

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A day after a major fire broke out at a shopping centre at Vazhuthacaud, the Fire and Rescue team concluded the incident was triggered by a short circuit from the duct of an air-conditioner. The team from Chenkalchoola inspected the site on Saturday along with electrical officers and forensic team.

“We strongly believe that the fire was due to a short circuit from the AC duct. We can confirm there are no sabotage attempts. However, we also need to receive a verified report from the forensic team, which will take some time”, said G Suresh Kumar, station officer, Chenkalchoola.

Meanwhile, the loss of the damage is yet to be evaluated. The Fire and Rescue officers have asked the shop owners to give them the list of items, which were destroyed in the fire. Suresh said the shop owners sought two days for listing the products which have been fully and partially damaged.

“Once they provide us with the list, we will start estimating the loss,” Suresh said.

The fire broke out at RMC supermarket and Dianby kids shop, adjacent to Kalabhavan theatre, around 9 pm on Friday triggering panic among the local shop owners and residents. However, no casualties have been reported. Six units of fire tenders rushed to the spot and it took two-and-half hours to contain the fire. Initially, the unit had a tough time entering the building due to heavy smoke which rose from the structure. The firemen had to use breathing apparatus to enter the building. The vehicles parked underground were removed from the spot.