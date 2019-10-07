Lecture series on Latin America to be held in three Kerala cities: Thiruvananthapuram, Kottayam, Kannur
The lecture series will be delivered by professor Juan Fernando Calderon Gutierres, director of Research, National University of San Martin, Argentina.
Published: 07th October 2019 08:25 AM | Last Updated: 07th October 2019 08:25 AM | A+A A-
THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A series of lectures on Latin America is being organised in the city on October 16.
The four-part series will delve on modernity, development and transformations in Latin America. Two of the lecture series will be held in the city while the other two will be held at Kannur and Kottayam.
The lecture series will be delivered by professor Juan Fernando Calderon Gutierres, director of Research, National University of San Martin, Argentina.
The two lectures in the city will be held at Mascot Hotel. The lectures are being organised by the Kerala Council for Historical Research in association with Kerala State Higher Education Council.