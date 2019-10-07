Students seek action against SR College staff

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A group of students from SR Medical College and Research Centre, Varkala approached the Chief Minister’s office seeking stringent police action against college employees who allegedly manhandled the students and violated their rights.

They complained that the police were going soft on college employees who had manhandled the students.

The students said a security officer and the college administrator had attacked a student, who questioned a security officer for filming the students without their permission.

The students alleged that Varkala police took the attackers into custody but released them after certain prominent persons from the locality intervened.