Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Students seek action against SR College staff

The students said a security officer and the college administrator had attacked a student, who questioned a security officer for filming the students without their permission.

Published: 07th October 2019 08:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th October 2019 08:18 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A group of students from SR Medical College and Research Centre, Varkala approached the Chief Minister’s office seeking stringent police action against college employees who allegedly manhandled the students and violated their rights.

They complained that the police were going soft on college employees who had manhandled the students.

The students said a security officer and the college administrator had attacked a student, who questioned a security officer for filming the students without their permission.

The students alleged that Varkala police took the attackers into custody but released them after certain prominent persons from the locality intervened.

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Thiruvananthapuram SR College Thiruvananthapuram SR College
India Matters
After onions, now garlic takes punch out of meals in festive season
Adoor Gopalakrishnan
Adoor Gopalakrishnan demands Central law against mob lynching
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | ANI)
INX Media case: 71 ex-bureaucrats write to PM on 'selective targeting' of officials
A Mana Peddapuram member distributing rice to an eldery lady | Express
Andhra group launches ‘rice for plastic’ drive to free the state of single-use plastic

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Indian Air Force’s MIG-29K Fulcrum | PTI
Air show rehearsal in Ghaziabad two days before Indian Air Force turns 87
Late INXS singer Michael Hutchence remembered in intimate film 'Mystify'
Gallery
Zaheer Khan's best in ODIs came against Sri Lanka in 2007 at Margao. He claimed 5/42 as Sri Lanka were restricted for 230/8 in 50 overs. India won the match by five wickets. (File Photo | AFP)
'Happy birthday Zak': Zaheer Khan's top five bowling performances to remember
FIFA International break: Matches you don't want to miss in October, November | Germany vs Argentina, Brazil vs Nigeria
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp