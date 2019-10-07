Thiruvananthapuram's Padmanabhaswami temple gears up for 56-day murajapam festivities

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Sree Padmanabhaswami temple has begun the arrangements for the murajapam and lakshadeepam festivals.

The grand murajapam festival is held once in every six years. The annual alpashi festival will begin on October 26 and the murajapam on November 21 and conclude on January 15, 2020.

The 56-day murajapam festival involves ceremonial chanting of Rigveda, Yajurveda and Samaveda by the scholars from Kancheepuram, Sringeri and Pejavar mutts.

A ceremonial lamp will be installed on the temple premises on Tuesday ahead of the murajapam festival. Head of the Travancore royal family Moolam Thirunal Rama Varma will light the lamp.