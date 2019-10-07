Thiruvananthapuram's Rajaji Nagar residents continue to await new homes

Steena Das By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Houses at the Rajaji Nagar colony were built 30 years ago under various government schemes.

However, they have not been maintained. Most houses are in a dilapidated condition. Residents were promised new flats by the government. But nothing has taken place.

The city corporation had devised a plan to improve the living standards of residents through the Smart City Project.

The meeting that was scheduled to be held in August was cancelled as Mayor V K Prasanth was unwell. However, the meeting has not been held yet.

“The general body meeting was supposed to be held to give residents an understanding of the progress of the project. The date will be announced soon,” said Jayalakshmi, Thampanoor ward councillor.

“Houses are often waterlogged. The menace of rodents, flies and diseases has been continuing,” said Sujitra K S, a resident. Until the flats become a reality, residents are left to suffer.