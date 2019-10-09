Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Bypolls: BJP to highlight lack of development

BJP Thiruvananthapuram district president and NDA candidate for Vattiyoorkavu assembly constituency S Suresh said his priority will be to address the lack of development in the constituency.

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM : BJP Thiruvananthapuram district president and NDA candidate for Vattiyoorkavu assembly constituency S Suresh said his priority will be to address the lack of development in the constituency. He was addressing reporters during the meet-the-press programme organised by the Thiruvananthapuram Press Club.The young BJP leader said the constituency is lacking development and the roads are in a pathetic condition. 

The constituency which houses ministerial bungalows, Raj Bhavan and other prominent buildings has an erratic drinking water supply. Suresh said if elected, he would be using the support of the Central government to provide development to the constituency.“In the neighbouring Nemom constituency, the files of O Rajagopal MLA were not cleared even by the village offices. However, he used the good offices of New Delhi and sanctioned several projects, including the development of Nemom railway station and a slew of development activities. If elected I will emulate his model of development at Vattiyoorkavu,”Suresh said.

He also said the BJP as a political party is working as a team in the constituency.
“We are now on a par with other candidates in terms of electioneering though initially we were lagging behind owing to the delay in the announcement of our candidate. BJP candidates’ list is announced by the party parliamentary board in which the Prime Minister is the chairperson,” Suresh said. The BJP would taste victory at Vattiyoorkavu as the party is working with a definite plan, he said.

