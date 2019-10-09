Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Tiny tots introduced to world of letters

Thousands of children were introduced to the world of letters on the occasion of Vijayadashami.

Published: 09th October 2019 01:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th October 2019 10:47 AM   |  A+A-

Shashi Tharoor MP introducing a kid to the world of letters on the occasion of Vijayadashami organised by Deshiya Balatharangam at Vyloppilli Samskrithi Bhavan in Thiruvananthapuram on Tuesday | B P Deepu

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM : Thousands of children were introduced to the world of letters on the occasion of Vijayadashami. Temples and cultural centres in the district witnessed a heavy rush with several parents bringing their kids for the auspicious occasion of the annual ritual ‘Vidyarambham’ (introduction to education).  Navarathri mandapam at Sree Padmanabhaswami temple and Saraswati mandapam at Poojappura were the main venues of the ritual. Sarvalankara pooja, pushpalankara pooja and some special rituals were performed at the Navarathri mandapam where the idol of goddess Saraswati brought from Padmanabhapuram Palace were being worshipped on the festival days. 

The ritual began from early morning at all temples. Children were seen with mixed emotions. Many of them cried, while some others eagerly looked on the plates with rice for writing ‘Hari Sree Ganapathaye Namaha’. Major cultural centres in the district such as Thunchan Smaraka Samithi at Ayiranimuttam and Vyloppilli Samskrithi Bhavan in the city under the aegis of Deshiya Balatharangam, media offices and even churches chipped in for the ritual. Seven priests led by Fr Joseph Bastin initiated the ritual at Madre de Deus church, Vettucaud. 

There was also a ‘sangeetha vidyarambham’ in which candidates were initiated into music studies. Lord Kumaraswami’s idol was brought in a colourful procession to the Sarswati mandapam at Poojapura in the morning. Hundreds participated in the kavadi procession to the mandapam from Chenkalloor temple.

Many prominent persons, including Shashi Tharoor MP, Kallara Gopan, Rajasree Warrier, Malayinkeezhu Gopalakrishnan and artist Karakkamandapom Vijayakumar were present at various venues for introducing children to read and write the alphabets of their mother tongue and to learn music and painting. Top serving and retired bureaucrats, veteran teachers, and not to be left out, even politicians have also become chief ‘trainers’ at the venues.

Vidyarambham ritual was also held at Chenthitta Devi temple and Aryasala temple where the idols of goddess Munnoottinanga and Lord Kumaraswami respectively were worshipped on the festival days. 
The idol of goddess Munnoottinanga from the Suchindram temple and Lord Kumaraswami from Kumarakovil were brought from Tamil Nadu along with the Saraswati idol worshipped at the Navaratri mandapam.

Candidates lead vidyarambham
The election mood has added a new twist to vidyarambham. The city witnessed a curious sight where three candidates for Vattiyoorkavu assembly bypoll - UDF candidate K Mohan Kumar, LDF candidate V K Prasanth and BJP candidate S Suresh - participating in the event to introduce letters to the children of their well-wishers. Mohan Kumar was at the Vattiyoorkavu Easwari Amman Sarawasthi temple and Prasanth at Saraswati mandapam at Poojappura while Suresh was stationed at  Edapazhanji Subramania temple.

Sai Gramam hosts Vidyarambham
T’Puram: Deputy Speaker V Sasi inaugurated the Vidyarambham ritual at Sai Gramam at Thonnakkal on Tuesday.   General education secretary A Shahjahan inaugurated the initiation to kalaripayattu, shinkarimelam, thottam pattu and japanese language learning.  Trust founder and executive director K N Anandakumar welcomed the gathering while Trust senior vice-chairman K Gopakumaran Nair presided over the event. Trust chairperson, retired Justice A Lakshmi Kutty Amma and Gopakumaran Nair led the kids to the world of letters, music and other art forms.

