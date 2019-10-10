Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Kollampuzha-Koduman road, a dangerous stretch

The Kollampuzha-Koduman road has been in a dilapidated state for more than a year.

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Kollampuzha-Koduman road has been in a dilapidated state for more than a year. The authorities have turned a blind eye to the road used by commuters as a shortcut to reach Chiriyankeezhu.

The road also provides access to the Kollampuzha boat station and Children’s Park and Koyikkal Palace, Attingal, a heritage spot. According to residents, road repair has been put on hold due to the rains. The waterlogged road is a source of danger for two-wheelers with several riders falling into the pits. Further, the lack of working streetlights add to the list. “As the streetlights are dysfunctional, one can’t see the pits at night,” said Manoharan M, a resident. 
Pedestrians raise similar issues. 

“During rain, the entire area becomes flooded and children slip and fall into the pits,’’ said the resident. ’ he added. Due to the occurrence of two-wheeler accidents in the area, the 50m stretch of the road was levelled by the Corporation workers on Monday.  “As part of repair work, the road was levelled using a JCB on Monday. We are planning to put interlocking tiles in the area. The entire 750m stretch of the road including the sides of the damaged portion will also be tarred after the rains are over,” said M S Manju, ward councillor.

