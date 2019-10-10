Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Marathoner to run barefoot to raise funds for cancer patients

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Marathon runner S Bahuleyan, a temporary employee of the District Sports Council in Kollam, has embarked on a barefoot marathon for charity. This time, he is running from Thiruvananthapuram to Kozhikode to raise funds for the treatment of six cancer patients at Amaravila. He started the 400-km-long marathon from Amaravila on Wednesday. 

Running for charity is not new for Bahuleyan. In 2008, Bahuleyan ran 660km from Thiruvananthapuram to Kasaragod in nine days—a feat which helped him enter the Limca Book of Records. In 2017, he ran from the Secretariat in Thiruvananthapuram to Kozhikode collecting around `2.5 lakh which he donated to financially-backward cancer patients. 

Apart from these, he had run a marathon to Sabarimala and participated in thousands of races conducted by sports clubs across the state. Hailing from Dhanuvachapuram in Thiruvananthapuram, Bahuleyan is hopeful of making it to Guinness Book of World Records for conducting the highest number of marathons for charity purposes. 

Bahuleyan has received several awards when he was active in athletic competitions. He finished second in the state school athletics and first in 3,000-m south zone athletic meet.

