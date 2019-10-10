Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Protocol revised for survivors of sexual offences

Touted to be gender-friendly, the protocol  ensures privacy and security of victim

Published: 10th October 2019 06:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th October 2019 06:50 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: For a sexual assault survivor, the medical examination is nothing but a traumatising experience. Making a marked difference from the protocol that mandates the survivors to undergo a detailed physical examination irrespective of the time of the assault, the state health department has released a revised Kerala Medico-Legal Protocol for Survivor of Sexual Offences 2019. The new protocol that is touted to be more survivor and gender-friendly recommends detailed physical examination based on circumstances. The new protocol that replaces the Kerala Medico-Legal Code 2015 also proposes a new Sexual Assault Forensic Evidence (SAFE) Kit. 

“The revised protocol formulated for sexual assault evidence collection will become a national model. Its main objective is to provide relief to the survivors and ensure their privacy and security,” said Health Minister K K Shailaja after releasing the protocol at a function at Trivandrum Press Club on Wednesday. 
Through the revised protocol the state has adopted the concept of not inflicting further trauma to the survivor for the sake of medical examination, said forensic medicine chief consultant and police surgeon Dr P B Gujral.

He said the problem with the previous protocol was that it was like a blanket one. “No matter the assault had happened 24 hours ago or two years or 15 years ago the same protocol is followed. What’s the point in collecting an anal and rectal swab or oral swab in incidents that are reported 15 years ago? The revised protocol addresses such unrealistic mandates. Based on the feedback received from various quarters especially from the Forensic Division we decided to restructure the SAFE Kit,” he said. This will help reduce the expenses and preserve samples more effectively.  

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
sexual offence
India Matters
Former Chinese Prime Minister Zhou En-lai enjoying a sip of coconut water at the shore temple in Mahabalipuram. (Photo | Express)
Tender coconut at Mahabs, film shoot at Gemini: When Zhou Enlai dropped by 63 years ago
Will DaMo help NaMo and Xi at Mahabalipuram?
As India cricketer Hardik Pandya turned 26 on Friday, let us take a look at some of the different hairstyles the all-rounder experiment with over the years.
Happy birthday Hardik Pandya: Check out the different hairstyles of Indian cricket sensation
Trade mattered. (Photo | Bloomberg)
Paul Krugman: What economists (including me) got wrong about globalization

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Three waitresses join Indian Coffee House in Thrissur
Modi-Xi summit : Hundreds of rural and urban artists readies for the historic meet
Gallery
As India cricketer Hardik Pandya turned 26 on Friday, let us take a look at some of the different hairstyles the all-rounder experiment with over the years.
Happy birthday Hardik Pandya: Check out the different hairstyles of Indian cricket sensation
Lighting has been put up at five rathas at Mahabalipuram ahead of the meet between Chinese President Xi Jinping and PM Modi. (Photo | EPS/R.Satish babu)
Here's how Mahabalipuram is getting ready to welcome PM Modi and Xi Jinping
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp