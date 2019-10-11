Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

KSRTC employees express discontent over salary delay

Ordinary services have been the worst hit after KSRTC chose to deploy drivers on the more lucrative super class segments.

Published: 11th October 2019 06:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th October 2019 12:55 PM   |  A+A-

R S Felix, a mechanic of Poovar depot, protests against delay in salary payment

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The outrage among KSRTC employees over delayed salary came out in the open when R S Felix, a mechanic of Poovar depot near here, lay down on the ground in front of a bus to register his protest. 

Felix was on duty and had taken permission from his superior to attend a family emergency. He blocked the bus, en route to credit the collection amount in bank, for an hour before police removed him. He has been suspended from service pending inquiry. 

Felix found support from employees and trade union leaders. AITUC-affiliated Kerala State Road Transport Employees Union (KSRTEU) said the action against Felix was unjust and the executive director (Vigilance) K B Ravi should not have approved penal action against a protesting employee. 
Trade unions, including those affiliated to the ruling LDF, vowed to intensify their stand against the KSRTC for delay in salary payment. KSRTEU has warned of strikes if the management failed to disburse salary. It has taken out protest marches to the state Secretariat and Transport Bhavan demanding salary. 
CITU-affiliated Kerala State Road Transport Employees Association (KSRTEA) and INTUC-affiliated Transport Democratic Front (TDF) have organised protest meetings in depots. 

An employee strike will further jeopardise the functioning of the public transporter  struggling to run its daily schedules owing to shortage of drivers. Since October 3,  KSRTC has been cancelling over 1,000 schedules everyday. It managed to operate only 3,988  of the 5,312 schedules on Thursday. 
Ordinary services have been the worst hit after KSRTC chose to deploy drivers on the more lucrative super class segments.

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
KSRTC
India Matters
Former Chinese Prime Minister Zhou En-lai enjoying a sip of coconut water at the shore temple in Mahabalipuram. (Photo | Express)
Tender coconut at Mahabs, film shoot at Gemini: When Zhou Enlai dropped by 63 years ago
Will DaMo help NaMo and Xi at Mahabalipuram?
As India cricketer Hardik Pandya turned 26 on Friday, let us take a look at some of the different hairstyles the all-rounder experiment with over the years.
Happy birthday Hardik Pandya: Check out the different hairstyles of Indian cricket sensation
Trade mattered. (Photo | Bloomberg)
Paul Krugman: What economists (including me) got wrong about globalization

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Three waitresses join Indian Coffee House in Thrissur
Modi-Xi summit : Hundreds of rural and urban artists readies for the historic meet
Gallery
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping toured the seaside town of Mamallapuram in Tamil Nadu ahead of their informal summit. Dressed in a traditional Tamil ‘veshti’ (dhoti), angavastram (a shawl), and a shirt, the Prime Minister too
IN PHOTOS: PM Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping take a trip across Mamallapuram
As India cricketer Hardik Pandya turned 26 on Friday, let us take a look at some of the different hairstyles the all-rounder experiment with over the years.
Happy birthday Hardik Pandya: Check out the different hairstyles of Indian cricket sensation
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp