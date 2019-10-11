Robert Redford to receive Artistic Excellence Award 

By Express News Service

Robert Redford, co-founder of the Sundance Film Festival and one of the most prolific actors of his generation, will receive the Artistic Excellence Award at the 17th edition of the Morelia Film Fest, which is set to run Oct. 18-27.

Morelia will honor Redford for his lifetime contributions as an actor, producer, director and for his achievements with Sundance and the Natural Resources Defense Council, where he has served as a trustee of the environmental advocacy group for nearly 30 years.

Redford, 83, has appeared in over 80 films during an acting career that has spanned six decades. He has also racked up some 50 producer credits over a wide range of film and TV projects. The award was presented for the first time last year to Oscar winner Alfonso Cuaron.