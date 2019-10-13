Despite decrease in rain, 2 dam shutters remain open

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A respite in rain on Saturday has brought the water level in Aruvikkara dam to a manageable level at 46.44m. Two shutters of the dam are open at 25 and 30cm respectively. If the rain stays away, the shutters could be closed by Monday.

The permitted water level in Aruvikkara dam is 44m and the current water level is closer to the full reserve capacity of the dam which is 46.60m. On Friday, after continuous rain, the open shutters were further raised to 160cm. In Peppara dam, 24-hour power generation was on even on Saturday after the water level reached 107.5m.

The full reserve capacity of the dam is 110.5m. Here, KWA had earlier requested the district administration to hold the water up to full reserve capacity rather than releasing it at the permitted level.

The request was placed a couple of months ago when the district witnessed heavy rain. However, a decision is yet to be taken. Meanwhile, KSEB’s small hydroelectric project at Peppara with a capacity of 3 megawatt is operational when the water level goes up. However, interruptions in the line remain a major issue, according to officials.