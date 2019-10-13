Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

EVMs earmarked at 168 polling stations in Vattiyoorkavu for byelection

Of the 48 sensitive polling stations in Vattiyooorkavu, webcasting has been arranged in 37 booths. Micro observers will be deployed in 11 polling stations.

District Collector K Gopalakrishnan handing over an EVM to Vattiyoorkavu bypoll returning officer Geo T Manoj in Thiruvananthapuram on Saturday | EXPRESS

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: With a little over a week left for the assembly byelection, the process to allocate Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) through an online system to all 168 polling stations in Vattiyoorkavu constituency was completed on Saturday. 

After completing the allocation through a computerised randomisation process, the EVMs were handed over by District Collector K Gopalakrishnan to Returning Officer Geo T Manoj. 

This time, voting in all five assembly constituencies in the state will be carried out using the latest third generation M3 EVMs. These EVMs have tamper detection and self-diagnostic features and become inoperative if any attempt is made to tamper with it. The EVMs were taken to the strong room at St Marys’ School, designated as the poll material distribution centre, in the presence of representatives from various political parties.As many as 202 control units, an equal number of ballot units and 210 Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT) machines were transferred to the strong room.

Foolproof security measures have been put in place by the central police force, armed battalion and state police at Pattom St Marys’ school which will be the counting centre for Vattiyooorkavu constituency. 
Webcasting in select booths.

According to election officials, the process of pasting ballots with candidate name and symbol on the EVMs will be done on October 14. 

