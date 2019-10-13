IIT business cell organises awareness seminar

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Entrepreneurship Cell, IIT Kharagpur, a non-profit student organisation established to foster entrepreneurship spirit among college students, organised its flagship event Entrepreneurship Awareness Drive (EAD) in the state at B-HUB, Nalanchira here on Saturday.

Students from various colleges and institutes participated in the event.

The Cell has incubated over 50 start-ups within the 10 years of its inception in 2009. In the tenth edition, during the course of a four-hour programme, several key speakers shared their views with student entrepreneurs on ‘startups’. The speakers were founder of Concept Owl, Geethu Sivakumar, CEO at PACE HiTech, Anand Laxman among others. A start-up pitching session was also held.