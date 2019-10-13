Kerala bypolls: Congress leader Kavalloor Madhu dies after collapsing during Vattiyoorkavu campaigning 

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: AICC member and Thiruvananthapuram District Congress Committee Vice president Kavalloor Madhu, 63, on Sunday collapsed and died suddenly during the election campaign of the UDF candidate for Vattiyoorkavu Assembly constituency, K Mohankumar.

Madhu who had contested unsuccessfully in the 2006 elections as a UDF candidate from Kilimanoor assembly constituency was immediately brought to a private hospital where the doctors declared him brought dead. Madhu was associated with several cooperative institutions and was a well know leader of the cooperative movement in the district.

He was also the former Thiruvananthapuram district president of the Bhratheeya Dalit Congress. Congress working committee member and former Chief Minister AK Antony who is at Thiruvananthapuram rushed to the hospital to pay his last respects to the departed leader. As a mark of respect to the departed leader, UDF has temporarily put hold on the electioneering at Vattiyoorkavu assembly constituency.