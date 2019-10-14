Vilappil panchayat under fire over corruption charge

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Vilappil panchayat has come under fire for alleged irregularities in the visitor’s entry passes during the tourism department’s Onam celebrations held here last month. Though an internal committee has been set up to probe the alleged corruption, the opposition is demanding a vigilance inquiry into the allegations. The internal committee which has members from all the parties is expected to submit its report as soon as possible.

The civic body had given passes for Rs 10 to visitors. Some locals found that a set of passes didn’t have serial numbers.

This sparked a row and subsequent allegations of corruption.

On Friday, opposition BJP councillors protested outside the panchayat office demanding action on the issue. However, Anil Kumar, Vilappil panchayat president denies the allegations.”The absence of numbers in one set of passes was just an oversight. We are willing to face any investigation,” he said.

“We have been demanding a vigilance inquiry into the issue for sometime now. The ruling side refuses to even consider it. Obviously they have something to hide.

Though they have been saying repeatedly that they will reveal all the details and clear their side, the organising committee has not been called for a sitting again. Also, there are many suspicious things in this issue. There was the seal of the panchayat in the receipts instead of the organising committee’s,” said Ajith Kumar C, one of the BJP councillors who protested outside the panchayat office.