Bad roads leave commuters at their wits’ end

According to Poojappura ward councillor B Vijayaleksmi, officials are keen on filling the potholes on the main roads but are least bothered when it comes to bylanes.

Kerala Water Authority carelessly closed the pit they dug up on the Nandavanam Bakery road, which has left the road muddy and slippery  B P Deepu

By Steena Das
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Many roads remain full of potholes. When one side is being tarred by the Public Works Department (PWD), the other side would be cut open by the Kerala Water Authority (KWA) for repair work. And the residents are at their wits’ end when KWA just fills up the holes with mud or leave it as it is.  Two-wheeler riders have to be extra careful. When it rains, infrequent users get confused as they try to figure the depth of the pothole to avoid an accident.

The number of major roads with potholes is staggering: Poojappura-Karamana, Plamoodu-Charachira, Mathrubhumi-Chirakulam, Sreekaryam-Pongumoodu, Ulloor-Akkulam, Medical College-Elamkavu Temple and Parottukonam-Kariyam are a few.

According to Poojappura ward councillor B Vijayaleksmi, officials are keen on filling the potholes on the main roads but are least bothered when it comes to bylanes. “However, in the new tenders we have told the contractors to fill the potholes,” said Vijayalekshmi. She further said the rain is adversely affecting the tarring works.

Palayam Rajan, ward councillor of Nanthencode, said: “After repair, the potholes are not closed. This creates accidents.” Thresiamma Thomas, Nalanchira ward councillor said: “Even if KWA closes the road, it is temporary. The concrete will come off soon and it does not serve the purpose.”

Meanwhile, R V Santhosh Kumar, executive engineer, KWA, said: “The impediment in the works has been caused due to the delay of getting permission from the National Highways Authority of India, PWD, police, and corporation. To rectify the leaking, we may have to dig the road up to 1.5 or 2 metres and we usually fill it up according to the nature of the road. But we ensure to close it within a week.”

Stating the reason for water leakage, he said: “The city did not have proper town planning during the laying of pipes thus the breaking and the leaking are unavoidable.” The pipes can break due to several reasons: aging, variable water pressure, and heavy traffic. “The KWA officials must be included in the committee that was formed in July for the road cutting sanction. This will ease the process of road cutting and repair,” he added.

