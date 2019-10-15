Caught between groups, Red Cross cries for attention

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The over-politicised atmosphere of the Indian Red Cross Society’s (IRCS) state branch has halted its operation again. In a latest development, the tussle between the two warring groups over corruption charges, including misappropriation of funds meant for flood relief, persuaded the state government to bring the functioning of the state office under receivership. The government has appointed the Thiruvananthapuram taluk tahsildar as the receiver. Meanwhile, a five-member interim committee, appointed by the national managing body, has taken charge of the affairs of the state committee.

“The state government has a limited role to play in the affairs of IRCS. We were informed that an interim committee, headed by retired Justice Kumari A Lakshmikutty, has been appointed by the national managing body. No restrictions are imposed on them. Also, the sub-collector has asked them to conduct an audit on the expenditure of the previous committee,” said an officer with the district administration.

V P Muraleedharan, who stepped down from the post of chairman of IRCS state chapter, said he wrote to the national managing body to conduct an inquiry into the same and to appoint an interim committee for conducting day to day operations.

He further added, “Last month, Union Minister for Health Harsh Vardhan, who is also the chairman of IRCS, convened a meeting and disbanded the state committee, following which, the interim committee resumed office.” He also alleged that the CPM-led state government illegally intervening in the affairs of IRCS and the appointment of a receiver indicated their sinister motives.

Meanwhile, S P Deepak of Kerala State Red Cross Samrakshana Samithi said the interim committee was an eyewash to conceal the corruption within IRCS and the national managing body was providing its wholehearted support for the same. “We had demanded a Crime Branch inquiry against the allegation. They conducted a preliminary probe and according to what we heard, there were anomalies in its operation, prima facie. We expect a detailed probe,” said Deepak.

The major allegation levelled against the dissolved managing committee was that it swindled monetary and relief materials provided by Qatar Red Crescent Society, Kuwait Red Crescent Society, Canadian Red Cross and others.