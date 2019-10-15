Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Open gyms under Smart City project to come up in Capital

The city will soon sport open gyms with play equipment for children at three locations.

Published: 15th October 2019 06:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th October 2019 06:46 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The city will soon sport open gyms with play equipment for children at three locations. The facilities, proposed to be set up as part of the Smart City project, will be open to the public soon. Though the project was slated to be launched in July, it got delayed due to several issues. With a cost of Rs 40 lakh, the open gym project was the first to be included under the urban basic services of area-based development projects.

The facilities will be available at Gandhi Park, Sree Chithra Thirunal Park, and Sreekandeswaram Park. The venues were selected on the basis of the maintenance of the park.The child play equipment installed include multi-play systems, double bar see-saw, climber, adventure climber, roller slide and spring sea-saw. The gym equipment are horseback rider, chest press double, twist stepping machine, shoulder press double and squat pushing. The cost for each equipment ranges from Rs 20, 000 to Rs 1 lakh. Residents’ welfare groups or clubs will be given responsibility to ensure the maintenance of the facilities.

According to officials, equipment placed in an open place can withstand intense weather conditions.
The officials of Smart City Thiruvananthapuram Ltd (SCTL) visited the open gym equipment installation sites at Gandhi Park and Sreekandeshwaram recently. “The equipment have already installed at the venues. We have asked for a few rectifications. The venue will be soon open,” said Sanoop Gopikrishna, SCTL general manager.

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
Curbing black money: Printing of Rs 2,000 notes stopped, says RTI reply
Election Commission of India (File Photo | PTI)
Election Commission bans exit polls during Assembly elections, bypolls
Security forces patrolling Kashmir Valley. (File Photo| PTI)
Don't fall prey to terrorism: Sufi delegation appeals to Kashmiris
Bhuvaneshwari with eco-friendly sanitary napkins. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
‘Padwoman’ from Tirupur makes eco-friendly sanitary napkins

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Russian servicemen carry the coffin of late Soviet cosmonaut Alexei Leonov during a funeral ceremony at a military cemetery in Mytishchi, outside Moscow. (Photo | AFP)
RIP Alexei: First person to walk in space no more
OnePlus 7T
OnePlus 7T: Is it worth buying?
Gallery
Continuing a long-standing tradition, Britain’s Prince William and Kate Middleton, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, arrived in Islamabad on October 14 on a five-day visit, to further improve ties between the two countries. Kate's attire was praised by m
IN PICTURES | Kate Middleton pays tribute to fashionista Diana on first Pakistan tour
La Familia: Sunny Leone, husband Daniel Weber and their children pose for a family photo at Nisha's birthday celebration. (Photo | Instagram)
Sunny Leone's daughter Nisha turns 4, check out some adorable snaps from the birthday celebration
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp