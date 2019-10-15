Open gyms under Smart City project to come up in Capital

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The city will soon sport open gyms with play equipment for children at three locations. The facilities, proposed to be set up as part of the Smart City project, will be open to the public soon. Though the project was slated to be launched in July, it got delayed due to several issues. With a cost of Rs 40 lakh, the open gym project was the first to be included under the urban basic services of area-based development projects.

The facilities will be available at Gandhi Park, Sree Chithra Thirunal Park, and Sreekandeswaram Park. The venues were selected on the basis of the maintenance of the park.The child play equipment installed include multi-play systems, double bar see-saw, climber, adventure climber, roller slide and spring sea-saw. The gym equipment are horseback rider, chest press double, twist stepping machine, shoulder press double and squat pushing. The cost for each equipment ranges from Rs 20, 000 to Rs 1 lakh. Residents’ welfare groups or clubs will be given responsibility to ensure the maintenance of the facilities.

According to officials, equipment placed in an open place can withstand intense weather conditions.

The officials of Smart City Thiruvananthapuram Ltd (SCTL) visited the open gym equipment installation sites at Gandhi Park and Sreekandeshwaram recently. “The equipment have already installed at the venues. We have asked for a few rectifications. The venue will be soon open,” said Sanoop Gopikrishna, SCTL general manager.