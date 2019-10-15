Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Vattiyoorkavu Junction must be developed: S Suresh

Published: 15th October 2019 06:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th October 2019 06:45 AM   |  A+A-

S Suresh having breakfast with his family before setting out for electioneering on Monday.

By Steni Simon
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Even before the break of dawn, BJP candidate S Suresh’s house, tucked away in Ookode, Vellayani, was lit up. Sunday had been a jam-packed day for the candidate as he was caught up in frenzied election campaigning which continued till midnight. Though he looked fatigued on Monday morning, he walked into the living room greeting his younger brother, Sanal S, who was reading the newspaper.

Suresh explains his schedule for the day. “At 7am, I have to reach Vattiyoorkavu and visit people at their residences. Around 100 houses in the constituency have to be visited,” says Suresh. There is no specific campaigning schedule that he follows. Even though he is unwell, he is up for the campaign trail.

“The development of the Vattiyoorkavu junction will be my prime focus. As the proposal for the development of the Vattiyoorkavu junction by the state government still remains a promise, residents are the suffering lot. They have to spend half of their day in traffic caused due to narrow roads,” explains the candidate about his election agenda. Other issues such as drainage, waste management and providing employment opportunities will also be looked into.

As he talks about his routine, Prapanjana, his daughter, greets him with a cup of tea. She is accompanied by Suresh’s wife, Anjana Devi, an advocate. The mother-daughter duo has been putting in efforts to campaign for Suresh. He praised his daughter who had delivered speeches campaigning for BJP candidate Kummanam Rajasekharan during the Lok Sabha elections.

As the clock strikes seven, idlis and tomato curry are served. Anjana says that Suresh prefers a light breakfast before campaigning. Sreekumaran Nair, Suresh’s father and Gopalakrishnan Nair, Anjana’s father, join the trio for breakfast. At 7.30am, party member Abhilash arrives. On his way to visit the people of Vattiyoorkavu, Suresh is given a goodbye kiss by Kalyani, his four-year-old niece.

Vattiyoorkavu bypoll

With a week left for the Vattiyoorkavu bypoll election, Express catches up with the three candidates over breakfast

