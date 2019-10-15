Voting machines to be handed over soon

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The commissioning of voting machines to be used in booths for the Vattiyoorkavu byelection has been completed. As many as 168 voting machines have been shifted to a room at St Mary’s Higher Secondary School, Pattom, after the commissioning. The machines will be handed over to polling officials on October 20.

Strong police security has been deployed at the school where the machines are distributed and counting held. The venue has triple police security manned by personnel of the Central Police, Armed Battalion and Kerala Police.

Webcasting will be done at 37 sensitive booths out of 48 booths in the constituency along with micro-observers at 11 booths. The second phase of training for polling officers will be held from Tuesday to 18th at the Collectorate Conference Hall, Panchayat Association Hall at Vellayambalam, Vanasree Auditorium at Forest Headquarters.

Squads to detect violations of code of conduct, anti- defacement team to remove illegal billboards in public places and surveillance teams to detect illegal money and drug transfers have also been deployed in the constituency.