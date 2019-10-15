Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Voting machines to be handed over soon

Webcasting will be done at 37 sensitive booths out of 48 booths in the constituency along with micro-observers at 11 booths.

Published: 15th October 2019 06:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th October 2019 06:46 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The commissioning of voting machines to be used in booths for the Vattiyoorkavu byelection has been completed. As many as 168 voting machines have been shifted to a room at St Mary’s Higher Secondary School, Pattom, after the commissioning. The machines will be handed over to polling officials on October 20.

Strong police security has been deployed at the school where the machines are distributed and counting held. The venue has triple police security manned by personnel of the Central Police, Armed Battalion and Kerala Police.

Webcasting will be done at 37 sensitive booths out of 48 booths in the constituency along with micro-observers at 11 booths. The second phase of training for polling officers will be held from Tuesday to 18th at the Collectorate Conference Hall, Panchayat Association Hall at Vellayambalam, Vanasree Auditorium at Forest Headquarters.

Squads to detect violations of code of conduct, anti- defacement team to remove illegal billboards in public places and surveillance teams to detect illegal money and drug transfers have also been deployed in the constituency.

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
Curbing black money: Printing of Rs 2,000 notes stopped, says RTI reply
Election Commission of India (File Photo | PTI)
Election Commission bans exit polls during Assembly elections, bypolls
Security forces patrolling Kashmir Valley. (File Photo| PTI)
Don't fall prey to terrorism: Sufi delegation appeals to Kashmiris
Bhuvaneshwari with eco-friendly sanitary napkins. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
‘Padwoman’ from Tirupur makes eco-friendly sanitary napkins

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Russian servicemen carry the coffin of late Soviet cosmonaut Alexei Leonov during a funeral ceremony at a military cemetery in Mytishchi, outside Moscow. (Photo | AFP)
RIP Alexei: First person to walk in space no more
OnePlus 7T
OnePlus 7T: Is it worth buying?
Gallery
Continuing a long-standing tradition, Britain’s Prince William and Kate Middleton, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, arrived in Islamabad on October 14 on a five-day visit, to further improve ties between the two countries. Kate's attire was praised by m
IN PICTURES | Kate Middleton pays tribute to fashionista Diana on first Pakistan tour
La Familia: Sunny Leone, husband Daniel Weber and their children pose for a family photo at Nisha's birthday celebration. (Photo | Instagram)
Sunny Leone's daughter Nisha turns 4, check out some adorable snaps from the birthday celebration
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp