Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Authorities yet to find solution to reduce pedestrian casualties

There have been accidents involving passengers who try to board the KSRTC and private buses parked haphazardly at the East Fort Bus bay.

Published: 16th October 2019 06:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th October 2019 02:46 PM   |  A+A-

A woman trying to cross the road through the haphazardly parked KSRTC and private buses at East Fort

A woman trying to cross the road through the haphazardly parked KSRTC and private buses at East Fort. (Photo | Vincent Pulickal, EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: There have been accidents involving passengers who try to board the KSRTC and private buses parked haphazardly at the East Fort Bus bay. According to the statistics by the District Crime Records Bureau, over 40 accidents occurred in the East Fort area till  September. Recently, a pillion rider on a two-wheeler was run over by a KSRTC bus when she was travelling from East Fort towards the overbridge area. 

But the authorities have turned a blind eye despite the loss of many lives. To put an end to this, the State Human Rights Commission (SHRC) has intervened and asked the authorities concerned to find a solution. 
The issue was taken up by the commission based on a petition by M Vijayakumaran Nair, a resident of Poojappura, who raised the issue of traffic problems caused by the parking. The petition also sought to reschedule the buses in such as a way that East Fort is treated as the starting and ending point. He suggested that private buses should go through other routes.

The SHRC said the haphazard parking made it difficult for the pedestrians to cross the road. “Notices have been served on the district collector, KSRTC managing director and city police commissioner. They have to submit the reports within four weeks after which a decision will be taken,” said Antony Dominic, chairman, SHRC. 

Besides, the tussle between the KSRTC and private bus operators, another prime reason for accidents, is triggered by illegal parking. “Many motorists park their two-wheelers and cars in such a way that the path of the pedestrians is blocked. Pedestrians also do not cross the road carefully and are run over,” said a traffic police officer at East Fort.  

The SHRC had also brought to the notice of the city corporation that the skywalk project was much-needed due to the growing number of accidents. The proposed skywalk will be L-shaped to ensure the structure doesn’t disrupt the view of heritage structures. There will also be lifts for elderly pedestrians. But the project is yet to take off. Moving the bus bay also remains on paper. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
In this Sunday, May. 3, 2015 file photo a doctor attends to a malnourished child at a refugee camp in Yola, Nigeria. (File Photo | AP)
One in three children below five malnourished: UNICEF report
CBSE schools will be required to conduct water audits and prepare a water efficiency plan. (File | EPS)
Mandatory for schools to become water-efficient in next 3 years: CBSE 
For representational purposes (File | Reuters)
India's largest bank HDFC surrounded by lending crisis
Representational Image (File photo | EPS))
In this Telangana district, exchange 1 kg plastic waste to get 1 kg rice 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
HAL workers continue indefinite strike demanding wage revision
Under-construction high rise buildings are seen during a hazy morning in New Delhi on Tuesday. (Photo | EPS/ArunKumar)
Delhi Pollution: Air quality gets toxic in National Capital Region
Gallery
Subramanian Swamy's path to 10 per cent growth in economy
There will be times when a film might get shelved after its announcement or sometimes even mid-shoot. Here are 11 such Ajith films that were shelved due to various reasons.
From 'Itihasam' to 'Mirattal': Check out 11 movies of Ajith that were shelved
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp