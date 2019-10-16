Pranjal Patil takes charge as Thiruvananthapuram Sub Collector

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Pranjal Patil arrived at the Thiruvananthapuram collectorate to take charge as the sub-collector on Monday. Pranjal, from Ulhasnagar, Maharashtra, is the first visually challenged woman IAS officer to be appointed in the Kerala cadre. She served as Ernakulam assistant collector for one year before taking charge here.

“We should never be defeated and should never give up,” said Pranjal while addressing the media on Monday. She never did. Pranjal had lost her eyesight when she was six years old. The resolute woman overcame her disability and cracked the Union Public Services Examination in 2016. She secured the 773rd rank. But that was not enough. She was refused a job in Indian Railway Accounts Service on account of her impairment. Undeterred, the resilient Pranjal, scored an impressive 124th rank in UPSC 2017 and was posted as Ernakulam assistant collector.

“I would like to know more about the district and the issues faced by the people and handle it efficiently. I also expect the support and cooperation from the people of the city and the staff of the Collectorate to work towards the welfare of the people,” she said while taking over as Thiruvananthapuram sub-collector.

She received a warm reception from the Collectorate staff who welcomed her with bouquet and sweets. Assistant Collector Anu Kumari guided the new Sub-Collector to her chamber on the first floor of the Collectorate and introduced her to the other senior officials and staff.

Sam Cletus, Deputy Collector (Land acquisition) signed the Report of Transfer of Charge (RTC) and handed over the charge to Pranjal in the presence of District Collector K Gopalakrishnan and Biju Prabhakar, Special Secretary, Social Justice department. Handing over the bouquet, Gopalakrishnan urged the collectorate officials and the staff to help Pranjal as she takes charge.

It is an auspicious moment not only for the Indian civil service but also for the people of Thiruvananthapuram,” said Biju Prabhakar.