All eyes on Vattiyoorkavu development

Vattiyoorkavu constituency will witness a three-cornered contest in the upcoming bypoll slated for October 21.

Despite a plethora of projects in the pipeline, Vattiyoorkavu Junction is yet to be developed. (Photo | Vincent Pulickal, EPS)

By Steena Das
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Vattiyoorkavu constituency will witness a three-cornered contest in the upcoming bypoll slated for October 21. Campaigns by three major fronts are in full swing. Residents of the poll-bound constituency look forward to solutions to a plethora of issues. These include drainage, sewage, connectivity, roads, garbage disposal and water woes.

The development of the chock-a-block Vattiyoorkavu junction is one of the major projects to be carried out in the constituency. As part of the project, four stretches - Sasthamangalam-Mannarakonam, Mannarakonam-Peroorkada, Mannarakona-Vazhayila and Mannarakonam-Thoppumukku-Vattiyoorkavu, are to be developed into four lane-roads. The delay in the execution of the project has earned the ire of residents.

Road 
Restoring potholed roads in the constituency remains a major challenge. The roads that require immediate repair include Sasthamangalam-Peroorkada, Sasthamangalam - Maruthamkuzy, Sasthamangala-Pangode, Nettayam-Malamukal and Kalliyanvila-Vayalikkadavu. “Since roads here are prone to waterlogging, mere tarring alone cannot solve the issue. The tar must be removed at waterlogged areas and should be replaced with concrete and interlock tiles,” said Bindu Sreekumar, Sasthamangalam ward councillor.According to Thresiamma Thomas, Nalanchira ward councillor, though land acquisition to widen the MC road was completed four years ago, the road has not been widened.

Waterbody renovation
The boundary wall along a major stretch of the Amayizhanjan canal remains broken. Pattom canal is another canal which hasn’t received adequate attention from the Irrigation Department. The construction of a bund at the Killi river that flows through Kunnukuzhy is a challenging task, as per residents. 
“Half of the region is submerged during heavy rains. Thus, a bund must be built here with immediate effect,” said Kanjirampara Ravi, Kanjirampara ward councillor.

Sewage 
Even after the implementation of several projects for the development of infrastructure, sewage issues remain unresolved. The absence of sewer lines at RV Puram colony poses great difficulty for its inmates. “Around 400 families reside in this area. The MLA must give thrust to the development of the colony including the installation of sewer pipes,” said S Anitha,  Kudappanakunnu ward councillor.  At SS Kovil lane in Kowdiar, families are being shifted to rented houses as their homes are waterlogged. “The children here are prone to diseases due to the sewage water that enters houses. To prevent diseases, they’re moving to rented houses,” said Muraleedharan K, Kowdiar ward councillor.

Drainage 
Open drainage systems without slabs on the Sasthamangalam Panickers lane are a source of worry for residents. Drainage pipes must be replaced at Panikers lane, Janvilla lane, Sreerangam lane and Kurups lane in Sasthamangalam. At Nanthancode, drainage issues exist in Manjadivila, Plamoodu, Kanakanagar and YMR.

Water woes
The constituency has several water-deficit areas. Laksham Veedu colony at Kudappanakunnu, Jawahar Nagar, Bhagavathi Nagara, Madan Kovil lane and VJ lane at Kowdiar, Devaswom board lane, Kanakanagar, Watts lane at Nanthancode and Mulavukad located in an elevated area, receive water only once in three days.

Garbage 
Though the Thiruvananthapuram city corporation received an international award for its waste management system recently, it has not been able to solve garbage menace completely.  “We have submitted several proposals for garbage deposition plans to the officials. Recently, residents 
opposed the setting up of a garbage bin at the R V Puram cemetery,” said S Anitha, Kudappanakunnu ward councillor.

Connectivity
In the absence of public transportation through TKD-Muttada and Upper Meridian-Kowadiar, residents are forced to commute by auto. “Not everyone can afford to pay Rs 100 per day. A public transport system must be facilitated immediately,” said R Geetha Gopal, Muttada ward councillor. 

Title deed requirements
Many residents of Barton Hill, Thekkumoodu bund area, Poochedivila and RC colony are yet to be received title deeds. “Most residents here either do not have a title deed or the existing one dates back to their ancestors. The issue must be addressed by the MLA,” said Binu I P, Kunnukuzhy ward councillor.

