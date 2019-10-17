Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Flex boards are here to stay; Model code of conduct flouted

As election heat rises in Vattiyoorkavu, flex boards, hoardings and banners have also made an appearance.

Published: 17th October 2019 07:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th October 2019 04:16 PM   |  A+A-

Flex boards lined up at Kuravankonam as part of the election campaign. (Photo | Vincent Pulickal, EPS)

By Gopika I S
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: As election heat rises in Vattiyoorkavu, flex boards, hoardings and banners have also made an appearance. However, the use of flex boards in public places had been banned through a High Court order. Apart from this, the district administration has also declared a green protocol to prevent the use of materials that are not environment-friendly. However, blatantly flouting the rules, all three major parties have placed flex boards across the Vattiyoorkavu constituency as well as in the Karamana-Kaliyakkavila highway.

Incidentally, V K Prasanth, mayor and Vattiyoorkavu CPM candidate, had been working to remove flex boards across the corporation limit for the past one year. But, once his campaign began, numerous flex boards have appeared. “We are not aware of this. We have urged the campaigners not to use flex boards. If there are boards, they are kept by the local committees. We will look into it,” said a member of Prasanth’s camp office.

UDF candidate K Mohan Kumar also has flex boards lined up. However, the UDF camp has a  different explanation for this. “The boards we have used are all made of eco-friendly materials, like cloth and we are abiding by the green protocol,” said sources close to the candidate. BJP candidate S Suresh is also not far behind in the use of flex boards. But neither the candidate nor his campaign office was available for comment. 

Many of the flex boards are erected on top of walls or electric posts. These pose danger to pedestrians and obstruct the path of commuters. “We have given instructions to all the candidates and campaigners about the use of flex boards. We remove them when we see them. However, a stricter approach has not been taken, yet. During the last elections, we had held an awareness meeting for candidates. This time, nothing of the sort was done. However, a squad has been formed to ensure that the model code of conduct is followed. They have removed flex boards but many continue to reappear,” said an election official.

Another official said, “We are implementing the directive strictly and have removed flexes, boards, banners and flags from many places and continue to do so. A report is then given to the chief election commission.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Model Code of Conduct
India Matters
In this Sunday, May. 3, 2015 file photo a doctor attends to a malnourished child at a refugee camp in Yola, Nigeria. (File Photo | AP)
One in three children below five malnourished: UNICEF report
CBSE schools will be required to conduct water audits and prepare a water efficiency plan. (File | EPS)
Mandatory for schools to become water-efficient in next 3 years: CBSE 
For representational purposes (File | Reuters)
India's largest bank HDFC surrounded by lending crisis
Representational Image (File photo | EPS))
In this Telangana district, exchange 1 kg plastic waste to get 1 kg rice 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Visakhapatnam: CPI(M) holds 'rasta roko' against fuel price hike
Screengrab of video in which man is seen near the lion in Delhi Zoo.
WATCH | Drunk man enters lion's enclosure at Delhi Zoo
Gallery
Keerthy Suresh, who won the National Film Award for her powerhouse performance in Savitri biopic 'Mahanati', turns 27 today. The film has been a major turning point in the young heroine's career, with several leading directors signing her on for prestigio
Take a look at Keerthy Suresh's next films - from Hindi debut 'Maidaan' to Priyadarshan's 'Marakkar'
Subramanian Swamy's path to 10 per cent growth in economy
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp