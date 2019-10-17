Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

KWA provides 25 lakh connections

This was announced during a review meeting of the projects chaired by Water Resources Minister K Krishnankutty.

Published: 17th October 2019 07:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th October 2019 07:01 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The number of new water connections provided by Kerala Water Authority (KWA) has exceeded 25 lakh in the state. KWA achieved this goal by adding 80,894 new connections in the past six months. This was announced during a review meeting of the projects chaired by Water Resources Minister K Krishnankutty.

There are now 25,20,963 connections in the domestic, non-domestic, industrial and other sectors. In this backdrop, it has been decided to increase the target for the number of connections this year to three lakh.  
Currently, 23,51,089 households are provided with water through KWA pipes. There are now 1,51,515 connections in the non-domestic category. The industrial connection rose to 2,014. It also provides 16,345 connections in other categories.

KWA will install solar panels across 40 acres of land at Mankalmada in Chittoor, Palakkad. The plan is to commission the plant on August 15, 2020. The company will sign an agreement with ANERT this week. The electricity generated there will be transferred to KSEB. It is expected to cost Rs 50 crore. 
Including this project, KWA is now proposing projects worth Rs 256.60 crore for energy conservation under ‘Rebuild Kerala’. This includes seven drinking water supply schemes worth Rs 182.60 crore for people residing in flood-affected areas.

KWA is currently implementing 719 projects worth Rs 28,882.29 crore. Of these, 118 projects will be implemented within three months, 285 projects in one year and 149 projects in two years. 

Around 167 projects will be completed within five years.  
The final version of the projects to be implemented under the Centre’s Jal Jivan Mission is also taking shape. Under this scheme, KWA aims to provide clean water for houses in collaboration with gram panchayats. An agreement has been reached with five gram panchayats in this regard. At the meeting, the minister said that more measures should be taken to reduce the operational costs of water authority and increase its efficiency. He also suggested that stringent interventions be made to reduce pipe fractures.

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
In this Sunday, May. 3, 2015 file photo a doctor attends to a malnourished child at a refugee camp in Yola, Nigeria. (File Photo | AP)
One in three children below five malnourished: UNICEF report
CBSE schools will be required to conduct water audits and prepare a water efficiency plan. (File | EPS)
Mandatory for schools to become water-efficient in next 3 years: CBSE 
For representational purposes (File | Reuters)
India's largest bank HDFC surrounded by lending crisis
Representational Image (File photo | EPS))
In this Telangana district, exchange 1 kg plastic waste to get 1 kg rice 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Visakhapatnam: CPI(M) holds 'rasta roko' against fuel price hike
Screengrab of video in which man is seen near the lion in Delhi Zoo.
WATCH | Drunk man enters lion's enclosure at Delhi Zoo
Gallery
Keerthy Suresh, who won the National Film Award for her powerhouse performance in Savitri biopic 'Mahanati', turns 27 today. The film has been a major turning point in the young heroine's career, with several leading directors signing her on for prestigio
Take a look at Keerthy Suresh's next films - from Hindi debut 'Maidaan' to Priyadarshan's 'Marakkar'
Subramanian Swamy's path to 10 per cent growth in economy
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp