Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

To develop upcoming theatre artists in society

A theatre workshop organised by the Kerala State Youth Welfare Board as part of the Youth Theatre Festival of Kerala was held at Vyloppilly Samskrithi Bhavan on Wednesday.

Published: 17th October 2019 06:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th October 2019 06:58 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A theatre workshop organised by the Kerala State Youth Welfare Board as part of the Youth Theatre Festival of Kerala was held at Vyloppilly Samskrithi Bhavan on Wednesday. The workshop was attended by 30 young artists from various districts in the state. Theatre artists Sivakumar K, Gireesh Sopanam and light designer Sreekanth Cameo engaged the students during the first session of the programme. 

“The workshop aims to develop upcoming theatre artists in society. Through the workshop we are trying to impart the knowledge that we never received during our time, ” said A K Sujith, who has been active in the field for the past 25 years. Participants were all ears for the session held by Gireesh Sopanam and Sivakumar K which primarily focussed on the stylised theatre form developed by Kavalam Narayana Panicker, a pioneer in the field. 

The difference between stylised and realistic theatre plays, types of acting, expressions and body movements used was discussed. “Body movements and expression have more significance in stylised theatre art. The drama can be understood visually without knowing the language,” said Gireesh Sopanam. Factors such as space and props used in theatre plays, type of stages, skills and knowledge needed for light designing, fundamentals of lighting and types of lights were some of the topics discussed in the one-hour session taken by Sreekanth Cameo.    

Shylaja P Ambu, a theatre artist who was present at the workshop for teaching students about the intricacies of doing a solo performance, believes that there is no age barrier for learning theatre. “We can share our experiences and acquire new knowledge from other artists through the workshop,” she said. ‘Matsyagandhi’, a play by Sajitha Madathil, was demonstrated during the course of the workshop. The first day of the workshop also featured a discussion on realistic drama based on the theatre play ‘Veendum Bhagavante Maranam’ directed by Hazim Amara. The last session of the day featured a round table discussion on theatre journalism.

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
In this Sunday, May. 3, 2015 file photo a doctor attends to a malnourished child at a refugee camp in Yola, Nigeria. (File Photo | AP)
One in three children below five malnourished: UNICEF report
CBSE schools will be required to conduct water audits and prepare a water efficiency plan. (File | EPS)
Mandatory for schools to become water-efficient in next 3 years: CBSE 
For representational purposes (File | Reuters)
India's largest bank HDFC surrounded by lending crisis
Representational Image (File photo | EPS))
In this Telangana district, exchange 1 kg plastic waste to get 1 kg rice 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Visakhapatnam: CPI(M) holds 'rasta roko' against fuel price hike
Screengrab of video in which man is seen near the lion in Delhi Zoo.
WATCH | Drunk man enters lion's enclosure at Delhi Zoo
Gallery
Keerthy Suresh, who won the National Film Award for her powerhouse performance in Savitri biopic 'Mahanati', turns 27 today. The film has been a major turning point in the young heroine's career, with several leading directors signing her on for prestigio
Take a look at Keerthy Suresh's next films - from Hindi debut 'Maidaan' to Priyadarshan's 'Marakkar'
Subramanian Swamy's path to 10 per cent growth in economy
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp