BJP alleges LDF-UDF bonhomie

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: BJP state president PS Sreedharan Pillai has alleged that there exists an llicit political alliance between the LDF and UDF in constituencies such as Vattiyoorkavu and Manjeshwar. However, BJP would overcome the bonhomie between the two fronts in the upcoming byelections, through well-chalked-out strategies, he said.

Pillai said the position taken by community organisations such NSS, SNDP, KPMS and others in the polls have to be studied. He was speaking to reporters at the BJP state headquarters here on Thursday.

“The Thiruvananthapuram Corporation has only 43 Left councillors while the BJP has 35. While passing crucial bills or discussing important matters, the UDF used to support the LDF,” he said.

The BJP leader said the saffron party is the majority in Enmakaje and Paigalike panchayats of Manjeshwar constituency. But the UDF and LDF came together and shared the panchayat rule, with the UDF heading one panchayat and the LDF in the other.