Bypoll campaign reaches its crescendo in Vattiyoorkavu

Former chief minister Oommen Chandy during the roadshow, lists the failures of LDF government and urged the voters to be wary of the true face of BJP

Published: 18th October 2019 06:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th October 2019 06:43 AM   |  A+A-

Former chief minister Oommen Chandy leading a roadshow of UDF candidate K Mohankumar in Vattiyoorkavu on Thursday. Leaders K Muraleedharan and V S Sivakumar are also seen | B P Deepu

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Hundreds of UDF supporters assembled on either sides of the road across Vattiyoorkavu constituency on Thursday as former chief minister and AICC general secretary Oommen Chandy took out a road show to drum up support for UDF candidate K Mohankumar.

The roadshow which began at Vattiyoorkavu junction at 9.30am passed through Nettayam, Manikandeswaram, Peroorkada, Ambalamukku, Kowdiar, Kuravankonam, Pattom, Chalakuzhy, Medical College, G G Hospital, Law College, Barton Hill and RC Junction before culminating at Kunnukuzhi.
The crowd that gathered to receive the roadshow also included a large number of women and children. A large number of UDF supporters were dressed in T-shirts with the photo of Mohankumar printed on it. 
The former chief minister listed the failures of the LDF government and urged the voters to be wary of the true face of the BJP. 

The huge turnout witnessed at Chandy’s roadshow on Thursday has helped the UDF establish its supremacy on the campaign front on Thursday. Friday’s UDF campaign will be led by former chief minister and veteran Congress leader A K Antony. 

Noushad campaigns for LDF

The LDF campaign received the backing of P M Noushad, a street vendor from Ernakulam who donated his entire stock of dress material to people housed in relief camps in Nilambur and Wayanad during this year’s deluge.

Noushad lauded the efforts of LDF candidate V K Prasanth in despatching truckloads of relief materials to the flood-hit areas in Malabar. “It was not truckloads of relief materials but love that the Mayor and friends despatched to the people of Malappuram and Wayanad,” said Noushad.

Noushad, who joined Prasanth’s campaign at Kavllur said it was the plight of people who came to his shop during the time of flood that moved him to part with his entire stock. “I did not do the relief work for publicity neither did our Mayor Bro,” said Noushad. He hoped people would reward Prasanth through the ballot for the commendable relief work that he carried out.

LDF expects to take electioneering to a new level as former Chief Minister and chairman of administrative reforms commission V S Achuthanandan will be joining the campaign on Friday. 

Vehicle campaign concludes

The NDA candidate’s vehicle campaign, which covered the length and breadth of Vattiyoorkavu constituency culminated on Thursday. Two campaigns on vehicles were taken out by the NDA on Thursday - one that began from Pangode ward and the other from Kodungannur junction.

The vehicle campaign in the forenoon went through areas such as Maruthamkuzhy, Chittattikara, Vettamukku Junciton and culminated at S K Hospital Junction. The campaign in the afternoon touched Plavode, Kunnumpara, Kodungannur, Thoppumukku, Manjadimoodu, Thozhuvancode and wound up at Kanjirampara junction. With the vehicle campaign drawing to a close NDA candidate S Suresh expressed happiness that he was able to meet a wide cross-section of voters from different areas of the constituency. Suresh will now focus on door to door visits which will begin from Friday.

He will also attend family meetings as well as public meetings before open campaign draws to a close on Saturday evening.

