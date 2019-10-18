Chargesheet filed in Rakhimol case

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The police probing Amboori Rakhimol murder have filed the chargesheet against three accused before Neyyattinkara Judicial First Class Magistrate Court.

The chargesheet has been filed against Akhil R Nair, 24, his brother Rahul R Nair, 27, and their friend Adarsh, 23.

The chargesheet said the accused murdered and buried Rakhimol, a native of Poovar, after she refused to end the relationship with Akhil, who is a soldier. Akhil was in relationship with Rakhimol, 30, for some time but later wanted to break away from her as he wanted to marry another woman. When the accused demanded her to end the relationship with him, she refused, resulting in her murder.