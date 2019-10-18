E-submission of salary bills to come into force

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state will implement e-submission of salary bills in government departments in phases. A review meeting of the Integrated Financial Management System (IFMS) held recently decided to implement the paperless system in Finance and Treasury departments in the pilot phase.

A format for the e-bill submission, which mandates digital signature of DDOs, has been devised. Both the departments selected for the pilot phase will submit e-bills from October itself. According to the Finance Department, the paperless system would be expanded to other departments when the system is studied and stabilised in the pilot phase.

The e-submission of salary bill, when implemented in all departments, would be a milestone in the state’s stride towards becoming a digital state, officers said. The e-treasury and online budget preparation which were started earlier are functioning successfully. The IFMS envisages automation and integration of treasury-related transactions between all the stakeholder departments, union government, RBI, AG and different banks.