Mesmerising Meesapulimala: Second highest peak in south India

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Meesapulimala, the second highest peak in south India located at an altitude of 2640 metres, is fast emerging as a major destination for trekking enthusiasts. This misty mountain top offers breathtaking views, making it a visual delight to visitors who have to navigate an 8.5 km-long path through seven hills to reach the summit.

Located on the Western Ghats near Munnar, the hitherto relatively unknown hill station shot to fame after being alluded to by actor Dulquer Salmaan in the Malayalam blockbuster Charlie. The peak now attracts thousands of visitors every year, including foreigners who come here for an extended camping expedition.

The Kerala Forest Development Corporation organises trekking and camping at three places along the trek–base camp, Sky Cottage and Rhodo Mansion.