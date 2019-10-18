Ponmudi shut down for tourists owing to landslides

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Ponmudi would be closed for two days due to the landslide on the hairpins leading to the hill station. The Ponmudi- Kallar region has been witnessing heavy rain for the past two days and the disaster management authority has urged tourists to stay away.

Reports have surfaced that Manali bridge and Ponnanchundu bridges were washed away in the rain. However, Nedumangad tahsildar, refuting the reports, said that there are no issues with Manali bridge.

Meanwhile, water is flowing over the Ponnanchundu bridge in Vithura panchayat as of Thursday evening. The water levels have gone up in the Kallar and Vamanapuram rivers.

“The Killiyar overflows whenever it rains in Ponmudi. We have issued warnings to people living on the banks of Killiyar. The hairpins 19 and 20 saw landslips and it can cause more problems if the rain continues. If the rains continue, it will be difficult to manage the situation. This is why we have asked people to be careful,” said an official.