Vattiyoorkavu candidates focus on holistic development

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: More amenities and better development

V K Prasanth, LDF candidate

Development is the buzzword. For LDF candidate V K Prasanth, changing the face of Vattiyoorkavu constituency remains the prime agenda. “Vattiyoorkavu constituency is a mix of both urban and rural areas. Hence, the thrust must be on holistic development to ensure that infrastructure and basic amnesties like roads, sewerage, drainage and water supply reach each cranny of the constituency,” said Prasanth. Development of Vattiyoorkavu and Perookada junctions figure among the agenda.

“Land acquisition for the expansion and development of Vattiyoorkavu junction is important. Its development is something that the residents have been rallying for. Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB) has approved Rs 93 crore for land acquisition. So it can be addressed easily,” said Prasanth. Building a flyover, renovation of the KSRTC bus stand and the introduction of more bus services at Peroorkada figure in his agenda. “There is water scarcity in certain localities which is one of our major concerns. The water pipelines are old and need to be relaid,” said Prasanth.

Back to basic facilities

S Suresh, NDA candidate

S Suresh is bent on meeting the long-pending demands of city residents. “Vattiyoorkavu junction needs attention. For its development, infrastructure and connectivity to places such as Aruvikkara will be the focus,” he said. Although the state government had allocated funds for the development of Vattiyoorkavu junction, it remains on paper. According to the candidate, lack of proper drainage and potable drinking water supply are also problems faced by the city residents.

“There is no scientific treatment of drinking water,” said Suresh. Restoring the roads in the constituency also remains a major challenge. Development of the Thiruvananthapuram-Tenkasi state highway has reached the second phase which will help in developing Vattiyoorkavu. Waste management needs to be effective and alternative techniques should be adopted to tackle the problem, he said. Providing employment opportunities to youngsters in Vattiyoorkavu is also a major campaigning point, said the candidate.

Roads, drainage and water supply

K Mohankumar, UDF candidate

UDF candidate K Mohankumar, former MLA, said he would concentrate on the roads in the constituency. “The interstate and centre-sponsored roads will be developed with the help of the respective governments,” said Mohankumar. He also promises to make changes in the method of tarring to increase the durability of roads. Thrust will be given to build public toilets at major junctions. Arranging venues in Vattiyyorkavu, Kesavadasapuram and Peroorkkada for conducting social and cultural activities will be considered by the candidate.

As Muttada residents have raised concerns regarding road connectivity, the candidate is planning to talk to KSRTC authorities to extend its bus services to the byroads. As drainage and sewage issues are aplenty in the constituency, the candidate has already prepared a master plan for laying new sewer lines at Kudappanakunnu and Vattiyoorkavu regions. “I will talk to the KWA officials regarding the water scarcity in the constituency. A solution will be found after identifying the specific problems,” he said.