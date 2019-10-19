Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Father held for sexually abusing minor daughter

The arrested, Vinod, a native of Arangamugal in Neyyattinkara, had abused the girl at their residence during her summer holidays last April.

Published: 19th October 2019 02:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th October 2019 02:38 AM   |  A+A-

POCSO

A complaint was filed with Mumbra police and the woman was arrested.

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A 42-year-old man was arrested by Neyyattinkara police on Friday for allegedly sexually abusing his 10-year-old daughter, and a search is on for another person who is also involved in the crime. The arrested, Vinod, a native of Arangamugal in Neyyattinkara, had abused the girl at their residence during her summer holidays last April. The girl’s mother who was deaf and dumb was not aware of the incident. 

However, the crime came to light when the victim, a Class V student of a school at Kamukinkodu, revealed the incident to the school authorities last week.The school authorities informed the Chief Welfare Committee (CWC) and they eventually informed the police. Following the complaint, the police took Vinod into custody and would produce him before the magistrate on Saturday. 

The CWC recorded the statement of the victim who was later subjected to a medical examination. The accused has been booked under POCSO Act. Meanwhile, the relatives of the victim alleged apathy from the part of the police in registering a case when they approached them. 

“We first informed the incident to the police. But they never registered a case. But we will ensure that the accused would get maximum punishment,” a relative said.

However, the police said there had been no delay and they registered a case as soon as the CWC approached them with the complaint. The police also said the relatives of the victim never approached them with a complaint.

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Sexual abuse POCSO Act
India Matters
About 93% of the total 6,432 milk samples tested nationwide were found safe for human consumption. (File | P Jawahar, EPS)
Cancer-causing carcinogenic contamination in packaged milk?
Infosys campus at Electronic City in Bengaluru (File | Pushkar V, EPS)
Slowdown hits Bengaluru hard; layoffs, pay cuts up to 30%
Image used for representational purpose only (Photo | Rajesh Shetty BallalBagh, EPS)
Govt approves admission of girls in Sainik schools from 2021-22
Representational image (Illustration | Amit Bandre)
Sign language interpreters at Odisha Police Stations for the mute, hearing-impaired

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kerala Byelections: UDF workers celebrate Kottikalasam
North Karnataka farmers protest at KSR station, Bengaluru, on Thursday | shriram b n
Karnataka Farmers protest for government action on Kalasa Banduri project
Gallery
During the ongoing VTB Kremlin Cup, Marin Cilic registered his 500th tour-level win when he defeated Ivo Karlovic in the first round. Here is a look at the 10 active tennis stars who have clinched more than 500 wins at the ATP tour-level. (As of 17 Octobe
Roger Federer to Rafael Nadal: Active tennis players to reach 'career 500 match wins club'
Keerthy Suresh, who won the National Film Award for her powerhouse performance in Savitri biopic 'Mahanati', turns 27 today. The film has been a major turning point in the young heroine's career, with several leading directors signing her on for prestigio
Take a look at Keerthy Suresh's next films - from Hindi debut 'Maidaan' to Priyadarshan's 'Marakkar'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp