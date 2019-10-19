National conference on coronary imaging at Kovalam on Saturday

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Society of Coronary Imaging and Physiology (SCIP) is organising its third annual conference at Hotel LeelaRaviz in Kovalam on Saturday and Sunday. Around 300 interventional cardiologists will attend the meet to discuss latest advancements in coronary imaging and physiology. Dr C G Bahuleyan, national president of SCIP, will inaugurate the meet at 9 am.

Coronary imaging holds the key to superior treatment decisions and the highest level of precision in coronary angioplasty, said Bahuleyan. The imaging of inner walls of blood vessels of the heart, through advanced minimally invasive techniques, helps to correctly identify the extend of plaque built up leading to narrowing of blood vessels or heart attack. Physiological assessment of coronary arteries enable interventional cardiologists to identify cases which really require intervention, he said