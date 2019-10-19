Post results, LDF govt to land in ICU: Antony

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: At least on the eve of the bypoll, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan should admit that both he and his government erred miserably in handling the Sabarimala issue, Congress Working Committee member and former Chief Minister AK Antony has said.

He was addressing various election conventions in support of UDF candidate K Mohankumar in Vattiyoorkavu constituency on Friday. “Realising that the drubbing received by LDF in the Lok Sabha election will be repeated in the bypoll, CPM state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan has already admitted his mistake,” Antony said.

Not only Kodiyeri, said the senior Congress leader, but also the Chief Minister should admit his failure. “If not, the LDF is surely headed for total doom,” he remarked and accused Pinarayi of polarising the followers of Sree Narayana Guru using the Sabarimala issue.

“The UDF will return to power with a thumping majority in 2021. The LDF’s base has already been eroded after the recent Lok Sabha election. Pinarayi government’s days are numbered,” Antony said. “Once the results of the five assembly elections are out, Pinarayi government will land in ICU,” Antony added.

Lambasts BJP

Antony reminded voters of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s promise that the NDA government will fight for protection of beliefs both in court as well as Parliament if returned to power.

“More than five months have passed. Despite issuing a dozen ordinances, the NDA government has put Sabarimala on the back burner,” he said. Antony urged voters to shatter the BJP which takes people for a ride on Sabrimala issue.

He alleged that Modi and Amit Shah were burying the very idea of India. The bypoll result should also be a warning for the BJP, he said.

UDF resorting to communal appeasement: Achuthanandan

T’Puram: Former chief minister V S Achuthanandan said the UDF was resorting to communal appeasement since it does not want a discussion on development. The tenure of the previous UDF government saw debates over stagnation on the development front. But the present Opposition does not have any such complaint.

They are not ready to discuss development since the state is making much progress. Instead, they align with the BJP which divides people on the grounds of religion and caste, he said. Kerala is peaceful today. The timely action of the Health Department helped us to contain the fever spread. We also survived the big floods. The state is making big leaps on the development front. Hence, they seek the support of the Nair community, adopt double standards on the Sabarimala issue and make frequent visits to churches. Achuthanandan said Prasanth was a role model for the youth in the capital and exhorted the voters to help him win.

CPM approaches EC against UDF candidate, NSS

T’Puram: The CPM on Friday approached the Election Commission against the UDF candidate and the Nair Service Society (NSS) for campaigning in the name of caste in Vattiyoorkavu. The party has been attacking the NSS for its open campaign for the UDF candidate K Mohankumar in the constituency. Stating that it’s against the Model Code of Conduct, the CPM demanded action against the candidate and the NSS. In his complaint, CPM’s legislative assembly constituency committee secretary K C Vikraman alleged campaigning in the name of caste by Mohankumar. The NSS has openly extended support to K Mohan Kumar on the basis of his caste, the CPM leader alleged. “The candidate and his fellow UDF campaigners are making requests to voters in Vattiyoorkavu to vote for him on the basis of caste in the bypoll,” he said.

LDF has made Kerala ‘Devil’s Own Country’, says Hassan

T’Puram: Over the last three-and-a-half years, the LDF government has turned the state into a ‘Devil’s Own Country’, former KPCC chief M M Hassan said. He was speaking at the UDF’s election convention at Kunnukuzhy and Peroorkada. The LDF government’s rule has shown a marked increase in political killings, robberies and murder cases, Hassan said.

‘Take action against double entries in electoral rolls’

T’Puram: Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala has urged Chief Electoral Officer Teeka Ram Meena to take action against double entry in electoral rolls in the bypoll. He said there are over 33,000 such entries in four assembly constituencies. There are 15,235 double entries in Vattiyoorkavu, 12,273 votes in Aroor, 4,433 in Ernakulam and 10,707 in Konni constituencies.

Ramya steals the show at Vattiyoorkavu

Alathur MP Ramya Haridas stole the show for the UDF in Vattiyoorkavu as she campaigned for K Mohankumar in the constituency. Ramya belted out folk songs that caught the attention of scores of people at Vattiyoorkavu junction. She reminded the voters to give a befitting reply to those who led the movement to destroy the customs and traditions of Sabarimala shrine. Ramya said the Sabarimala women’s entry should not be seen as a gender equality issue and reminded voters that Congress has always stood for women empowerment.