Open campaign ends on a frenzied note in Vattiyoorkavu

While UDF and LDF lined up A K Antony and V S Achuthanandan respectively, NDA brought in Union Minister of State V Muraleedharan for the campaign

Published: 20th October 2019 01:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th October 2019 09:19 AM   |  A+A-

NDA candidate S Suresh along with BJP leaders Kummanam Rajasekharan and MT Ramesh perched atop a crane at the grand finale of the campaign

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: After weeks of hectic electioneering, open campaign in Vattiyoorkavu assembly segment came to a close on a frenzied note, on Saturday evening. 

Supporters and workers of three major fronts started gathering at Peroorkada - the venue of the campaign’s grand finale - as early as 2 pm. As if not to dampen the election frenzy, rain clouds kept away in the afternoon enabling more party workers to reach Peroorkada and occupy the spaces earmarked for them. 
Heavy police presence prevented workers of LDF, UDF and NDA from trespassing into each others’ territory. However, a minor altercation occurred between LDF and NDA workers with barely hours left for open campaign to end. The timely intervention of party leaders prevented the issue from escalating further. 

A sea of red

The LDF campaign was undoubtedly the most impressive one, both in terms of turnout as well as the sound and fury it generated. The presence of a large number of youngsters at the grand finale was enough indication of candidate V K Prasanth’s core support base. Donning red hats, LDF volunteers whipped up the campaign frenzy with the accompaniment of traditional ‘chenda’ beats.

In order to take the campaign to a ‘higher’ level, LDF supporters brought in an earth-mover. Prasanth climbed on to the raised fork of the earth-mover much to the amusement of those present. 
Later, the LDF workers carried Prasanth on their shoulders and walked around the campaign venue as he shook hands with party supporters and onlookers at the junction. Prasanth also found time to hold a baby in his arms amid the campaign frenzy as party workers gathered around him to click selfies. 
Adding colour to the LDF campaign were two huge effigies clad in red and bearing the CPM’s election symbol. Theyyam artists, red balloons and the beats of Nashik dhol further electrified the scene. 

Star-studded campaign

UDF took out a roadshow in the constituency ahead of the grand finale. 
Leader of the Opposition Ramesh Chennithala, KPCC president Mullapally Ramachandran, Shashi Tharoor, MP, V S Sivakumar, MLA, and actor Jagadeesh were present as the campaign vehicle toured most parts of the constituency.

At Peroorkada, K Mohankumar climbed on to the roof of his campaign vehicle and waved the party tricolour to a frenzied crowd of UDF supporters.
 Tharoor and Sivakumar stood on either sides of the candidate while Jagadeesh stood firmly behind waving to the crowds. 

Meanwhile, UDF supporters dressed in white T shirts, with Mohankumar’s photo printed on it, danced to the tune of drumbeats, adding more zing to the campaign. The student and youth wings of UDF constituent parties were also present in large numbers.     

Ends on a high note

As if to compensate for the UDF and LDF lining up senior leaders A K Antony and V S Achuthanandan for campaign in the constituency, the NDA brought in Union Minister of State V Muraleedharan to Vattiyoorkavu on the final day of campaign.  Muraleedharan flagged off NDA candidate S Suresh’s roadshow in the forenoon.  The saffron camp was also energised on the final day with the presence of Kummanam Rajasekharan at the grand finale in the afternoon. 

The sidelining of the veteran leader and former BJP president as candidate in Vattiyoorkavu had taken the sheen off the NDA campaign in Vattiyoorkavu in the initial days. 

However, Kummanam’s presence at the end ensured that the NDA finished its campaign on a high note.

The NDA candidate was able to literally stand tall over his rivals as party workers brought in crane used for repairing poles and streetlights during the final hours of campaign. Suresh and Kummanam were seen waving to supporters as they were lifted using the crane placed atop a truck.

